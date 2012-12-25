BARCLAYS PRESENTS: The 60 Best Stock Picks For 2013

Barclays has released its Global Top Picks 2013, a collection of 156 stock selections from its analysts across the world, 60 of which are listed on U.S. exchanges.



Stu Linde, Head of Equity Research, indicates that Barclays expects global growth to pick up slightly, forecasting “a modest acceleration of growth in 2013, from 3.1 per cent in 2012 to 3.3 per cent in 2013.”

In this backdrop, the firm sees the S&P 500 ending 2013 at 1525.

We’ve compiled this list of Barclays’ top 60 U.S. stocks for the year ahead, which includes each stock’s price target, estimated EPS and P/E for 2013, and the basis for its inclusion.

CF Industries Holding Ticker: CF Price Target: $250.00 2013 EPS: $26.78 2013 P/E: 7.8 CF Industries is the world's second largest producer of nitrogen fertiliser, and stands to benefit from the emergence of low-cost natural gas. Source: Barclays Stillwater Mining Ticker: SWC Price Target: $15.00 2013 EPS: $0.42 2013 P/E: 29.0 Stillwater is entering the execution phase of its investment cycle, which Barclays' analysts believe will be quite shareholder-friendly. Source: Barclays Air Products & Chemicals Inc. Ticker: APD Price Target: $93.00 2013 EPS: $5.80 2013 P/E: 14.2 favourable P/E ratios relative to competitors and improved electronics demand support the bull case for APD. Source: Barclays Sealed Air Corp. Ticker: SEE Price Target: $20.00 2013 EPS: $1.30 2013 P/E: 12.6 Industry-leading innovation, high levels of R&D, and a change in management team makes Sealed Air an attractive pick for 2013. Source: Barclays Beam, Inc. Ticker: BEAM Price Target: $66.00 2013 EPS: $2.65 2013 P/E: 23.1 Analysts predict that Beam will continue to outperform competitors, and the company is able to expand into international markets. Source: Barclays Newell Rubbermaid Inc. Ticker: NWL Price Target: $24.00 2013 EPS: $1.81 2013 P/E: 12.2 Rubbermaid's valuation suggests a 'predictability discount' despite delivering earnings that met or exceeded expectations over the past five quarters. Source: Barclays Kraft Foods Group Inc. Ticker: KRFT Price Target: $51.00 2013 EPS: $2.65 2013 P/E: 17.2 Increased profit margins and ample cash flow suggest Kraft is poised to deliver double-digit returns for the next five years. Source: Barclays Dollar General Corp. Ticker: DG Price Target: $52.00 2013 EPS: $3.33 2013 P/E: 13.3 Dollar General's potential for expansion, high same-store sales, and ability to buy back stock make it attractive to investors. Source: Barclays EOG Resources Ticker: EOG Price Target: $144.00 2013 EPS: $5.85 2013 P/E: 20.6 EOG is well-positioned compared to competitors in regards to shale oil extraction, with attractive valuation and a low execution risk. Source: Barclays EQT Corporation Ticker: EQT Price Target: $71.00 2013 EPS: $2.29 2013 P/E: 25.4 EQT's performance is linked in large part to natural gas prices, which Barclays' analysts think will surge 27 per cent to $3.50 in 2013. Source: Barclays Tesoro Corporation Ticker: TSO Price Target: $84.00 2013 EPS: $6.45 2013 P/E: 6.2 Barclays believes Tesoro has been vastly undervalued in the market, and notes significant improvement in its West Cost refining operations. Source: Barclays SM Energy Co. Ticker: SM Price Target: $76.00 2013 EPS: $1.25 2013 P/E: 37.8 Shares in SM currently trade at a 27% discount to peers, which should narrow as oil and gas production grows. Source: Barclays Halliburton Co. Ticker: HAL Price Target: $44.00 2013 EPS: $3.20 2013 P/E: 10.6 Analysts expect volumes to continue accelerating, margins to improve, and Halliburton to outperform competitors. Source: Barclays Blackstone Group LP Ticker: BX Price Target: $19.00 2013 EPS: $2.30 2013 P/E: 6.50 The risk/reward ratio by Barclays is compelling: Blackstone's shares are trading at a little less than 6.5 times its 2013 EPS estimate. Source: Barclays Aflac Inc. Ticker: AFL Price Target: $58.00 2013 EPS: $7.00 2013 P/E: 7.7 Aflac's ROE is above 20 per cent and the highest in the industry, and increased profit margins and share buybacks will spur EPS growth. Source: Barclays ACE Limited Ticker: ACE Price Target: $94.00 2013 EPS: $7.50 2013 P/E: 10.8 Analysts laud ACE's diversified insurance franchise, solid management team, and impeccable balance sheet. Source: Barclays Citigroup Inc. Ticker: C Price Target: $46.00 2013 EPS: $4.55 2013 P/E: 8.2 Growth in emerging markets and improved profitability should help Citi's stock, which currently trades at 70 per cent of book value. Source: Barclays City National Ticker: CYN Price Target: $65.00 2013 EPS: $3.90 2013 P/E: 12.7 City National 's acquisition of Rochdale Investment Management and near-pristine credit quality suggest growth prospects for the company are strong. Source: Barclays Essex Property Trust Inc. Ticker: ESS Price Target: $179.00 2013 EPS: $7.58 2013 P/E: 19.0 Improving fundamentals in its West Coast markets should help Essex's bottom line, and in turn, its shareholders. Source: Barclays Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Ticker: CBSH Price Target: $46.00 2013 EPS: $3.05 2013 P/E: 11.7 Barclays' analysts can't say enough good things about Commerce, highlighting its strong market share, leading profitability metrics, experience management team, and diversified revenue streams. Source: Barclays American Express Ticker: AXP Price Target: $68.00 2013 EPS: $4.80 2013 P/E: 12.0 Better than expected credit quality and low margin pressure supports American Express' continued profitability and growth. Source: Barclays Ariad Pharmaceuticals Ticker: ARIA Price Target: $30.00 2013 EPS: ($1.27) 2013 P/E: N/A The company's most advanced clinical candidate (ponatinib) is expected to receive approval from regulators in both the U.S. and Europe in 2013. Source: Barclays HCA Holdings Inc. Ticker: HCA Price Target: $41.00 2013 EPS: $3.75 2013 P/E: 8.8 Analysts claim HCA has advantages over competitors in assets, mix, strategy, results, returns, and management. Source: Barclays UnitedHealth Group Ticker: UNH Price Target: $72.00 2013 EPS: $5.40 2013 P/E: 10.2 UnitedHealth enjoys a scale advantage due it its market share leadership, which will be of even more importance after the implementation of health care reform. Source: Barclays Johnson & Johnson Ticker: JNJ Price Target: $85.00 2013 EPS: $5.75 2013 P/E: 12.3 Barclays' analysts expect JNJ to return to mid-to-high single digit growth in 2013, and call the firm 'a low-risk total return vehicle.' Source: Barclays Thoratec Corp. Ticker: THOR Price Target: $43.00 2013 EPS: $1.87 2013 P/E: 21.0 Thoratec is a leader provider of therapy options for the treatment of heart disease, and many of its products enjoy a first-to-market advantage. Source: Barclays Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ticker: WPI Price Target: $110.00 2013 EPS: $8.10 2013 P/E: 11.0 Watson's recent acquisition of Actavis gives the firm enough global scale to continue its double-digit earnings growth. Source: Barclays Southwest Airlines Ticker: LUV Price Target: $12.00 2013 EPS: $1.00 2013 P/E: 10.0 Southwest Airlines stands to benefit from structural changes to the U.S. airlines industry which will help narrow the gap between the firm and its competitors. Source: Barclays Tesla Motors Inc. Ticker: TSLA Price Target: $38.00 2013 EPS: $0.48 2013 P/E: 73.5 Tesla is a legitimate contender in the premium automobile market, with unparalleled technological prowess and a growing distribution network. Source: Barclays Union Pacific Corp. Ticker: UNP Price Target: $145.00 2013 EPS: $9.40 2013 P/E: 13.3 UNP has stepped up its domestic energy, chemical, and automotive production across the western U.S, and is the largest publicly traded U.S. Class I railroad. Source: Barclays General Dynamics Ticker: GD Price Target: $87.00 2013 EPS: $7.15 2013 P/E: 9.6 Analysts believe a management transition in January will help re-energize the company and, in turn, the stock. Source: Barclays Delphi Automotive Ticker: DLPH Price Target: $42.00 2013 EPS: $4.35 2013 P/E: 7.9 Barclays highlights Delphi's strong mid-term revenue growth prospects and sustainable margins, as well as a tendency towards share buybacks. Source: Barclays Mohawk Industries Ticker: MHK Price Target: $96.00 2013 EPS: $5.23 2013 P/E: 15.6 Analysts believe Mohawk will benefit from the continued recovery of the U.S. housing market. Source: Barclays McGraw-Hill Companies Inc. Ticker: MHP Price Target: $64.00 2013 EPS: $3.45 2013 P/E: 16.2 Analysts cite MHP's ability to engage in aggressive share buybacks and dividends as its most attractive competitive advantage. Source: Barclays Robert Half International Inc. Ticker: RHI Price Target: $38.00 2013 EPS: $1.80 2013 P/E: 16.5 Barclays forecasts earnings growth of about 20 per cent in 2013, as the demand for temporary labour remains high. Source: Barclays American Public Education Inc. Ticker: APEI Price Target: $42.00 2013 EPS: $2.72 2013 P/E: 13.1 This industry leader in price should attain double-digit revenue growth and earnings growth a little under 20 per cent. Source: Barclays Chicago Bridge & Iron Ticker: CBI Price Target: $49.00 2013 EPS: $3.40 2013 P/E: 12.2 Barclays believes CBI is well-positioned to win a contract on a LNG storage/transmission project. Source: Barclays Cummins Inc. Ticker: CMI Price Target: $110.00 2013 EPS: $8.45 2013 P/E: 12.5 CMI is poised to see increased earnings from its rollout of heavy duty engines and emissions after-treatment components. Source: Barclays Tyco International Ticker: TYC Price Target: $30.00 2013 EPS: $2.13 2013 P/E: 13.5 Barclays projects that Tyco's EPS growth will outpace competitors by at least 5 per cent over the next 2 to 5 years. Source: Barclays Liberty Global, Inc. Ticker: LBTYA Price Target: $70.00 2013 EPS: $1.25 2013 P/E: 48.5 In Europe, Liberty Global beats the competition when it comes to broadband speed and quality of service. Source: Barclays Google Inc. Ticker: GOOG Price Target: $800.00 2013 EPS: $46.35 2013 P/E: 15.1 Google's Android platform has over 72 per cent of global market share, and the company stands to cash in on the strength of its mobile distribution network. Source: Barclays CBS Corp. Ticker: CBS Price Target: $42.00 2013 EPS: $2.90 2013 P/E: 12.5 CBS has an impressive amount of recurring revenue streams, and its revenue mix insulates it from a potential global economic slowdown. Source: Barclays Northeast Utilities Ticker: NU Price Target: $45.00 2013 EPS: $2.59 2013 P/E: 15.3 Post merger, Barclays expects Northeast Utilities to deli ever earnings and dividend growth between 6 and 9 per cent. Source: Barclays NRG Energy Ticker: NRG Price Target: $26.00 2013 EPS: $1.11 2013 P/E: 20.3 Analysts believe the synergies associated with NRG's potential merger with GenOn will be at least $4 to $5 per share. Source: Barclays Penn National Gaming Ticker: PENN Price Target: $52.00 2013 EPS: $2.62 2013 P/E: 18.5 Penn operates 29 gaming facilities, opening two in Ohio this year and is looking to expand its operations to Massachusetts. Source: Barclays Coach, Inc. Ticker: COH Price Target: $75.00 2013 EPS: $3.90 2013 P/E: 14.5 Barclays' analysts highlight Coach's strong balance sheet, shrewd management team, strong free cash flow, and high profitability as features conducive towards its growth. Source: Barclays Tiffany & Co Ticker: TIF Price Target: $75.00 2013 EPS: $3.95 2013 P/E: 14.5 Barclays believes TIffany's can expand its margins in 2013 as the headwind of higher commodity costs should ease. Source: Barclays Darden Restaurants Ticker: DRI Price Target: $54.00 2013 EPS: $3.40 2013 P/E: 13.5 Darden's dividend yield is an industry-leading 4 per cent, while the company looks for a rebound from its Olive Garden brand. Source: Barclays Home Depot Inc. Ticker: HD Price Target: $70.00 2013 EPS: $3.51 2013 P/E: 17.9 Home Depot is expected to be a beneficiary of the continued cyclical recovery in the U.S. housing market. Source: Barclays Cheniere Energy Partners LP Ticker: CQP Price Target: $25.00 2013 EPS: ($0.12) 2013 P/E: N/A The firm is the only one in the U.S. with a licence to export gas to both free trade and non-free trade countries, which leaves it well positioned to capitalise on U.S. gas exports. Source: Barclays Cisco Systems, Inc. Ticker: CSCO Price Target: $24.00 2013 EPS: $1.94 2013 P/E: 10.2 Cisco's focus on increasing recurring revenues along with its foray into cloud computing technology illustrate that it is becoming a major data centre player in addition to a networking company. Source: Barclays Corning Inc. Ticker: GLW Price Target: $13.00 2013 EPS: $1.28 2013 P/E: 9.9 Analysts claim Corning's shares are trading at roughly 90 per cent of book value, and expect strong free cash flow generation and a dividend yield of 2.8 per cent of the next two years. Source: Barclays Visa Inc. Ticker: V Price Target: $155.00 2013 EPS: $7.30 2013 P/E: 20.3 Visa is well positioned amongst affluent customers, and its debit business should remain consistent or grow in the upcoming year. Source: Barclays Apple, Inc. Ticker: AAPL Price Target: $800.00 2013 EPS: $50.92 2013 P/E: 10.6 Barclays expects Apple to build on and continue its buybacks and dividends to return cash to shareholders, and projects that the firm will increase its presence in China. Source: Barclays Teradyne Inc. Ticker: TER Price Target: $22.00 2013 EPS: $1.60 2013 P/E: 10.4 Analysts project that Teradyne will increase its market share, even as the SOC test market declines between 5-10 per cent in 2013. 2014 is expected to be the company's breakout year in terms of stock performance. Source: Barclays NXP Semiconductors NV Ticker: NXPI Price Target: $33.00 2013 EPS: $2.65 2013 P/E: 9.5 In 2013, analysts project a whopping 50 per cent tear-over-year growth in earnings for this semiconductor company. Source: Barclays VMware Inc. Ticker: VMW Price Target: $125.00 2013 EPS: $3.29 2013 P/E: 27.9 This leader in cloud computing software is expected to increase its free cash flow by over 20 per cent in 2013. Source: Barclays Qualcomm, Inc. Ticker: QCOM Price Target: $75.00 2013 EPS: $4.26 2013 P/E: 14.9 Barclays' analyst recently raised their smartphone unit growth estimates in light of the strong condition of the market, and Qualcomm has a technology advantage compared to its competitors. Source: Barclays América Móvil Ticker: AMX Price Target: $32.00 2013 EPS: $2.40 2013 P/E: 9.9 AMX enjoys an above-average network quality, a solid balance sheet, and strong cash flow generation, according to analysts. Source: Barclays SBA Communications Corp. Ticker: SBAC Price Target: $77.00 2013 EPS: ($0.08) 2013 P/E: N/A SBA is well positioned to capitalise on the growth in wireless data and the robust demand for tower capacity. Source: Barclays Now, get the global perspective on consumer brands:

