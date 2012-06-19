BARCLAYS: These Are The 20 Best Stocks In The World

Photo: AP
Barclays US Equity Product Management group led by Robert Rouse is out with a list 61 of the firm’s analysts’ single best stock picks.This is a follow-up to a list that was first published in December 2011.
We pulled the 20 stocks with the best absolute return opportunity based on the analysts’ price targets relative to its June 14 closing price.
The potential returns range from 42 per cent all the way up to just under 150 per cent. Needless to say, Barclays really likes these 20 stocks.
Ticker: APEI
Industry: American Public Education
Price Target: $42
Price-to-earnings: 13.6x
Debt-to-equity: 0.0x
American Public Education provides online postsecondary education focusing on the needs of the military and public service communities. It was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.
Source: Barclays
Ticker: AET
Industry: Managed Care
Price Target: $59
Price-to-earnings: 8.2x
Debt-to-equity: 42.9x
Aetna operates as a diversified health care benefits company. It was founded in 1982 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.
Source: Barclays
Ticker: COH
Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Footwear
Price Target: $90
Price-to-earnings: 17.0x
Debt-to-equity: 13.3x
Coach designs and markets accessories and gifts for women and men. It was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Source: Barclays
Ticker: LUV
Industry: Airlines
Price Target: $14
Price-to-earnings: 11.8x
Debt-to-equity: 54.5x
Southwest engages in the operation of scheduled air transportation. It was founded in 1967 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Source: Barclays
Ticker: NBL
Industry: E&P (Large-Cap)
Price Target: $127
Price-to-earnings: 12.9x
Debt-to-equity: 56.4x
Noble Energy operates as an independent energy company. It was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Source: Barclays
Ticker: CAT
Industry: Machinery
Price Target: $133
Price-to-earnings: 8.8x
Debt-to-equity: 258.1x
Caterpillar manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment. It was founded in 1925 and is based in Peoria, Illinois.
Source: Barclays
Ticker: LYB
Industry: Chemicals
Price Target: $59
Price-to-earnings: 7.9x
Debt-to-equity: 37.9x
LyondellBasell manufactures and sells chemicals and polymers. It was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Rotterdamn, the Netherlands.
Source: Barclays
Ticker: SEE
Industry: Paper and Packaging
Price Target: $25
Price-to-earnings: 10.8x
Debt-to-equity: 171.0x
Sealed Air provides food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection solutions. It was founded in 1960 and is based in Elmwood Park, New Jersey
Source: Barclays
Ticker: MGM
Industry: Leisure and Lodging
Price Target: $18
Price-to-earnings: --
Debt-to-equity: 136.3x
Source: Barclays
Ticker: C
Industry: Large-cap Banks
Price Target: $46
Price-to-earnings: 7.0x
Debt-to-equity: 15.4x
Citi is a diversified financial services holding company. It was founded in 1812 and is based in New York, New York.
Source: Barclays
Ticker: PXP
Industry: E&P (Mid-Cap)
Price Target: $59
Price-to-earnings: 11.0x
Debt-to-equity: 101.8x
Plains Exploration & Production Company is an independent oil and gas company. It was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Source: Barclays
Ticker: SFLY
Industry: Small/Mid-Cap Internet
Price Target: $42
Price-to-earnings: 23.8x
Debt-to-equity: 0.0x
Shutterfly provides an Internet-based social expression and personal publishing service. It was founded in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.
Source: Barclays
Ticker: TSO
Industry: Independent Refiners
Price Target: $37
Price-to-earnings: 5.2x
Debt-to-equity: 42.8x
Tesoro engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products. It was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.
Source: Barclays
Ticker: GM
Industry: Auto & Auto Parts
Price Target: $37
Price-to-earnings: 6.3x
Debt-to-equity: 34.2x
General Motors designs and manufactures automobiles and automobile parts. It was founded in 1908 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.
Source: Barclays
Ticker: SU
Industry: Integrated Oil
Price Target: $48
Price-to-earnings: 8.5x
Debt-to-equity: 27.9x
Suncor operates as an integrated energy company, developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands. It was founded in 1953 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Source: Barclays
Ticker: FLR
Industry: Engineering & Construction
Price Target: $83
Price-to-earnings: 12.5x
Debt-to-equity: 15.4x
Fluor provides engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and project management services. It was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.
Source: Barclays
Ticker: PBN.TO
Industry: E&P (Canadian)
Price Target: $21
Price-to-earnings: 13.1x
Debt-to-equity: 53.5
PetroBakken operates as a light oil exploration and production company. It was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Source: Barclays
Ticker: FCX
Industry: Metals & Mining
Price Target: $63
Price-to-earnings: 8.5x
Debt-to-equity: 19.1x
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold engages in the exploration, mining, and production of mineral resources. It was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
Source: Barclays
Ticker: HAL
Industry: Oil Services and Drilling
Price Target: $56
Price-to-earnings: 8.7x
Debt-to-equity: 36.5x
Haliburton provides various products and services to the energy industry for exploring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas. It was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Source: Barclays
Ticker: OZM
Industry: Brokers and Asset Managers
Price Target: $18
Price-to-earnings: 5.8x
Debt-to-equity: 76.7x
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is a publicly owned investment manager. It was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.
Source: Barclays
