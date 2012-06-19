BARCLAYS: These Are The 20 Best Stocks In The World

Barclays US Equity Product Management group led by Robert Rouse is out with a list 61 of the firm’s analysts’ single best stock picks.This is a follow-up to a list that was first published in December 2011.

We pulled the 20 stocks with the best absolute return opportunity based on the analysts’ price targets relative to its June 14 closing price.

The potential returns range from 42 per cent all the way up to just under 150 per cent. Needless to say, Barclays really likes these 20 stocks.

American Public Education - Potential Return 41%

Ticker: APEI

Industry: American Public Education

Price Target: $42

Price-to-earnings: 13.6x

Debt-to-equity: 0.0x

American Public Education provides online postsecondary education focusing on the needs of the military and public service communities. It was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

Source: Barclays

Aetna - Potential Return 42%

Ticker: AET

Industry: Managed Care

Price Target: $59

Price-to-earnings: 8.2x

Debt-to-equity: 42.9x

Aetna operates as a diversified health care benefits company. It was founded in 1982 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

Source: Barclays

Coach - Potential Return 50%

Ticker: COH

Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Footwear

Price Target: $90

Price-to-earnings: 17.0x

Debt-to-equity: 13.3x

Coach designs and markets accessories and gifts for women and men. It was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Source: Barclays

Southwest Airlines - Potential Return 52%

Ticker: LUV

Industry: Airlines

Price Target: $14

Price-to-earnings: 11.8x

Debt-to-equity: 54.5x

Southwest engages in the operation of scheduled air transportation. It was founded in 1967 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Source: Barclays

Noble Energy - Potential Return 53%

Ticker: NBL

Industry: E&P (Large-Cap)

Price Target: $127

Price-to-earnings: 12.9x

Debt-to-equity: 56.4x

Noble Energy operates as an independent energy company. It was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Source: Barclays

Caterpillar - Potential Return 54%

Ticker: CAT

Industry: Machinery

Price Target: $133

Price-to-earnings: 8.8x

Debt-to-equity: 258.1x

Caterpillar manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment. It was founded in 1925 and is based in Peoria, Illinois.

Source: Barclays

LyondellBasell - Potential Return 56%

Ticker: LYB

Industry: Chemicals

Price Target: $59

Price-to-earnings: 7.9x

Debt-to-equity: 37.9x

LyondellBasell manufactures and sells chemicals and polymers. It was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Rotterdamn, the Netherlands.

Source: Barclays

Sealed Air - Potential Return 61%

Ticker: SEE

Industry: Paper and Packaging

Price Target: $25

Price-to-earnings: 10.8x

Debt-to-equity: 171.0x

Sealed Air provides food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection solutions. It was founded in 1960 and is based in Elmwood Park, New Jersey

Source: Barclays

MGM Resorts International - Potential Return 62%

Ticker: MGM

Industry: Leisure and Lodging

Price Target: $18

Price-to-earnings: --

Debt-to-equity: 136.3x

Source: Barclays

Citigroup - Potential Return 64%

Ticker: C

Industry: Large-cap Banks

Price Target: $46

Price-to-earnings: 7.0x

Debt-to-equity: 15.4x

Citi is a diversified financial services holding company. It was founded in 1812 and is based in New York, New York.

Source: Barclays

Plains Exploration & Production Company - Potential Return 65%

Ticker: PXP

Industry: E&P (Mid-Cap)

Price Target: $59

Price-to-earnings: 11.0x

Debt-to-equity: 101.8x

Plains Exploration & Production Company is an independent oil and gas company. It was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Source: Barclays

Shutterfly - Potential Return 66%

Ticker: SFLY

Industry: Small/Mid-Cap Internet

Price Target: $42

Price-to-earnings: 23.8x

Debt-to-equity: 0.0x

Shutterfly provides an Internet-based social expression and personal publishing service. It was founded in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Source: Barclays

Tesoro - Potential Return 68%

Ticker: TSO

Industry: Independent Refiners

Price Target: $37

Price-to-earnings: 5.2x

Debt-to-equity: 42.8x

Tesoro engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products. It was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Source: Barclays

General Motors - Potential Return 69%

Ticker: GM

Industry: Auto & Auto Parts

Price Target: $37

Price-to-earnings: 6.3x

Debt-to-equity: 34.2x

General Motors designs and manufactures automobiles and automobile parts. It was founded in 1908 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

Source: Barclays

Suncor Energy - Potential Return 72%

Ticker: SU

Industry: Integrated Oil

Price Target: $48

Price-to-earnings: 8.5x

Debt-to-equity: 27.9x

Suncor operates as an integrated energy company, developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands. It was founded in 1953 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Source: Barclays

Fluor - Potential Return 76%

Ticker: FLR

Industry: Engineering & Construction

Price Target: $83

Price-to-earnings: 12.5x

Debt-to-equity: 15.4x

Fluor provides engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and project management services. It was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Source: Barclays

PetroBakken Energy - 77%

Ticker: PBN.TO

Industry: E&P (Canadian)

Price Target: $21

Price-to-earnings: 13.1x

Debt-to-equity: 53.5

PetroBakken operates as a light oil exploration and production company. It was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Source: Barclays

Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold - Potential Return 85%

Ticker: FCX

Industry: Metals & Mining

Price Target: $63

Price-to-earnings: 8.5x

Debt-to-equity: 19.1x

Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold engages in the exploration, mining, and production of mineral resources. It was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Source: Barclays

Halliburton - Potential Return 95%

Ticker: HAL

Industry: Oil Services and Drilling

Price Target: $56

Price-to-earnings: 8.7x

Debt-to-equity: 36.5x

Haliburton provides various products and services to the energy industry for exploring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas. It was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Source: Barclays

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group - Potential Return 148%

Ticker: OZM

Industry: Brokers and Asset Managers

Price Target: $18

Price-to-earnings: 5.8x

Debt-to-equity: 76.7x

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is a publicly owned investment manager. It was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Source: Barclays

