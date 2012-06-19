BARCLAYS: These Are The 20 Best Stocks In The World

Photo: AP

Barclays US Equity Product Management group led by Robert Rouse is out with a list 61 of the firm’s analysts’ single best stock picks.This is a follow-up to a list that was first published in December 2011.



We pulled the 20 stocks with the best absolute return opportunity based on the analysts’ price targets relative to its June 14 closing price.

The potential returns range from 42 per cent all the way up to just under 150 per cent. Needless to say, Barclays really likes these 20 stocks.

American Public Education - Potential Return 41% Ticker: APEI Industry: American Public Education Price Target: $42 Price-to-earnings: 13.6x Debt-to-equity: 0.0x American Public Education provides online postsecondary education focusing on the needs of the military and public service communities. It was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia. Source: Barclays Aetna - Potential Return 42% Ticker: AET Industry: Managed Care Price Target: $59 Price-to-earnings: 8.2x Debt-to-equity: 42.9x Aetna operates as a diversified health care benefits company. It was founded in 1982 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut. Source: Barclays Coach - Potential Return 50% Ticker: COH Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Footwear Price Target: $90 Price-to-earnings: 17.0x Debt-to-equity: 13.3x Coach designs and markets accessories and gifts for women and men. It was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Source: Barclays Southwest Airlines - Potential Return 52% Ticker: LUV Industry: Airlines Price Target: $14 Price-to-earnings: 11.8x Debt-to-equity: 54.5x Southwest engages in the operation of scheduled air transportation. It was founded in 1967 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Source: Barclays Noble Energy - Potential Return 53% Ticker: NBL Industry: E&P (Large-Cap) Price Target: $127 Price-to-earnings: 12.9x Debt-to-equity: 56.4x Noble Energy operates as an independent energy company. It was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Source: Barclays Caterpillar - Potential Return 54% Ticker: CAT Industry: Machinery Price Target: $133 Price-to-earnings: 8.8x Debt-to-equity: 258.1x Caterpillar manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment. It was founded in 1925 and is based in Peoria, Illinois. Source: Barclays LyondellBasell - Potential Return 56% Ticker: LYB Industry: Chemicals Price Target: $59 Price-to-earnings: 7.9x Debt-to-equity: 37.9x LyondellBasell manufactures and sells chemicals and polymers. It was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Rotterdamn, the Netherlands. Source: Barclays Sealed Air - Potential Return 61% Ticker: SEE Industry: Paper and Packaging Price Target: $25 Price-to-earnings: 10.8x Debt-to-equity: 171.0x Sealed Air provides food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection solutions. It was founded in 1960 and is based in Elmwood Park, New Jersey Source: Barclays MGM Resorts International - Potential Return 62% Ticker: MGM Industry: Leisure and Lodging Price Target: $18 Price-to-earnings: -- Debt-to-equity: 136.3x Aetna operates as a diversified health care benefits company. It was founded in 1982 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut. Source: Barclays Citigroup - Potential Return 64% Ticker: C Industry: Large-cap Banks Price Target: $46 Price-to-earnings: 7.0x Debt-to-equity: 15.4x Citi is a diversified financial services holding company. It was founded in 1812 and is based in New York, New York. Source: Barclays Plains Exploration & Production Company - Potential Return 65% Ticker: PXP Industry: E&P (Mid-Cap) Price Target: $59 Price-to-earnings: 11.0x Debt-to-equity: 101.8x Plains Exploration & Production Company is an independent oil and gas company. It was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Source: Barclays Shutterfly - Potential Return 66% Ticker: SFLY Industry: Small/Mid-Cap Internet Price Target: $42 Price-to-earnings: 23.8x Debt-to-equity: 0.0x Shutterfly provides an Internet-based social expression and personal publishing service. It was founded in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California. Source: Barclays Tesoro - Potential Return 68% Ticker: TSO Industry: Independent Refiners Price Target: $37 Price-to-earnings: 5.2x Debt-to-equity: 42.8x Tesoro engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products. It was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Source: Barclays General Motors - Potential Return 69% Ticker: GM Industry: Auto & Auto Parts Price Target: $37 Price-to-earnings: 6.3x Debt-to-equity: 34.2x General Motors designs and manufactures automobiles and automobile parts. It was founded in 1908 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. Source: Barclays Suncor Energy - Potential Return 72% Ticker: SU Industry: Integrated Oil Price Target: $48 Price-to-earnings: 8.5x Debt-to-equity: 27.9x Suncor operates as an integrated energy company, developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands. It was founded in 1953 and is based in Calgary, Canada. Source: Barclays Fluor - Potential Return 76% Ticker: FLR Industry: Engineering & Construction Price Target: $83 Price-to-earnings: 12.5x Debt-to-equity: 15.4x Fluor provides engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and project management services. It was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas. Source: Barclays PetroBakken Energy - 77% Ticker: PBN.TO Industry: E&P (Canadian) Price Target: $21 Price-to-earnings: 13.1x Debt-to-equity: 53.5 PetroBakken operates as a light oil exploration and production company. It was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Source: Barclays Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold - Potential Return 85% Ticker: FCX Industry: Metals & Mining Price Target: $63 Price-to-earnings: 8.5x Debt-to-equity: 19.1x Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold engages in the exploration, mining, and production of mineral resources. It was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Source: Barclays Halliburton - Potential Return 95% Ticker: HAL Industry: Oil Services and Drilling Price Target: $56 Price-to-earnings: 8.7x Debt-to-equity: 36.5x Haliburton provides various products and services to the energy industry for exploring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas. It was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas. Source: Barclays Och-Ziff Capital Management Group - Potential Return 148% Ticker: OZM Industry: Brokers and Asset Managers Price Target: $18 Price-to-earnings: 5.8x Debt-to-equity: 76.7x Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is a publicly owned investment manager. It was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York. Source: Barclays

