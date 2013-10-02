See What Barcelona's Sagrada Família Will Look Like When It's Finally Finished [Time-Lapse Video]

Megan Willett

Spain has been building The Sagrada Família for 131 years.

The church was meant to be Barcelona’s crowning monument from famous Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí, but construction on the Neo-Gothic building has taken longer than anyone expected.

And although it’s still being built, The Sagrada Família is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and major tourist destination. Pope Benedict XVI even consecrated it and proclaimed it a minor basilica.

The church is schedule for completion in 2026, a whole century after Gaudi’s death. For an idea of what it will look like then, the church has posted a time-lapse video showing what the Sagrada Família will look like 13 years from now (which we first saw at Fast Co.Design).

Take a look below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.