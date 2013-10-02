See What Barcelona's Sagrada Família Will Look Like When It's Finally Finished [Time-Lapse Video]

Spain has been building The Sagrada Família for 131 years.
The church was meant to be Barcelona’s crowning monument from famous Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí, but construction on the Neo-Gothic building has taken longer than anyone expected.
And although it’s still being built, The Sagrada Família is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and major tourist destination. Pope Benedict XVI even consecrated it and proclaimed it a minor basilica.
The church is schedule for completion in 2026, a whole century after Gaudi’s death. For an idea of what it will look like then, the church has posted a time-lapse video showing what the Sagrada Família will look like 13 years from now (which we first saw at Fast Co.Design).
Take a look below:
