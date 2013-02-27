Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona In A Huge Elimination Game In The Copa Del Rey

Photo: Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

Real Madrid thrashed Barcelona 3-1 final leg of their semi-final Copa Del Rey match.Barca came in the favourites, but Madrid was absolutely brilliant.



They scored three goals in the first 70 minutes, and Cristiano Ronaldo was at the centre of the action.

In the 13th minute, he was taken down in the box, and won a penalty:

Photo: BeIN

He converted to make it 1-0:

Photo: BeIN

Barca played well, but Ronaldo once again found himself on a counterattack in the 57th minute. He made it 2-0:

Photo: BeIN Sport

It was over after that. Varane scored a headed goal to make it 3-0:

Photo: BeIN Sport

Barca pulled one back, but ultimately it was too-little, too-late.

Photo: BeIN Sport

Madrid advances to the Copa del Rey finals.

Barcelona are in first place in the Spanish league. But they are in danger of losing early in both the Copa del Rey and the Champions League if they can’t beat AC Milan next week.

Below you can find our live-blog of the game with bonus screenshots and GIFs.

