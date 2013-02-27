Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona In A Huge Elimination Game In The Copa Del Rey

Tony Manfred
cristiano ronaldo sliding on the grass real madrid

Photo: Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

Real Madrid thrashed Barcelona 3-1 final leg of their semi-final Copa Del Rey match.Barca came in the favourites, but Madrid was absolutely brilliant.

They scored three goals in the first 70 minutes, and Cristiano Ronaldo was at the centre of the action.

In the 13th minute, he was taken down in the box, and won a penalty:

ronaldo penalty take down gif

Photo: BeIN

He converted to make it 1-0:

cristiano ronaldo score

Photo: BeIN

Barca played well, but Ronaldo once again found himself on a counterattack in the 57th minute. He made it 2-0:

real madrid goal 2

Photo: BeIN Sport

It was over after that. Varane scored a headed goal to make it 3-0:

varane goal

Photo: BeIN Sport

Barca pulled one back, but ultimately it was too-little, too-late.

barca score on real gif

Photo: BeIN Sport

Madrid advances to the Copa del Rey finals.

Barcelona are in first place in the Spanish league. But they are in danger of losing early in both the Copa del Rey and the Champions League if they can’t beat AC Milan next week.

Below you can find our live-blog of the game with bonus screenshots and GIFs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.