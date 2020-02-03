FC Barcelona signed a young player the media is calling the 'new Ronaldo,' and the club says he's already worth half a billion dollars

Getty/Gualter Fatia Francisco Trincao.

FC Barcelona slapped a $US553 million price tag on the head of 20-year-old Francisco Trincao, whom it signed from SC Braga at the end of last month.

The La Liga champion signed Trincao from the Portuguese side SC Braga for $US34.3 million.

But his new half a billion dollar valuation is the third biggest of any player at the club behind only Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, according to beIN Sports.

Half a billion dollars.

That’s how highly FC Barcelona values its latest signing, Francisco Trincao.

The La Liga champion agreed to sign Trincao, 20, from Portuguese side SC Braga on January 31 for $US34.3 million, though he won’t join forces with his new teammates until July 1.

The deal, which runs until 2025, includes a massive $US553 million buy-out clause, the third biggest of any player at the club behind only Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, according to beIN Sports.

Barcelona described Trincao as “quick and technically gifted with a vision that means he is a great creator of goals.”

Spanish media even describes the Portuguese youngster as the “new Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Trincao has been a key member of Braga’s side this season, scoring three times and producing six assists in 21 games. He also helped the club lift the Portuguese League Cup – its first major honour in four years.

Another youngster shone against Levante

Ansu Fati, 17, scored twice in two minutes for Barca as Quique Setien’s side beat Levante 2-1 at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

His first came in the 30th minute after he latched on to a superb through ball from Messi, before slotting home through the legs of the keeper.

Little more than a minute later, the pair combined again with Messi finding Fati in the opposition box, who took one touch and drilled the ball with his left foot into the back of the net.

The brace meant Fati became the youngest player in Spanish top flight history to score two goals in one game.

????HISTORY | Today, Ansu Fati became the youngest player to ever score two goals in one game in @LaLigaEN. ???? pic.twitter.com/lfJqKJzGYq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 2, 2020

“It’s all a dream,” the youngster said after the game, according to MARCA.

“I’ve always dreamed of this moment and today it came true. I want to thank my teammates and the coach for giving me another opportunity.

“Bit by bit, I’m believing what is happening to me.”

Barcelona next plays Athletic Bilbao in the Copa Del Rey quarterfinal on Thursday, February 6.

