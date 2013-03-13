Lionel Messi Scores Two Beautiful Goals, Barcelona Demolishes AC Milan 4-0 To Stay Alive In The Champions League

Photo: Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

Barcelona pounded AC Milan 4-0 at home on Tuesday, moving on to the quarterfinals of the Champions League in comeback fashion.Barca came into the game in a 2-0 hole. All Milan had to do was not lose by three goals, but Barcelona was just too good.



Barcelona became the fifth team to ever overcome a 2-0 deficit in the knockout stages, and the first to do so without an away goal in the first leg.

Lionel Messi put Barca up 1-0 in just the fifth minute:

In the 40th minute, he struck again to make it 2-0:

Then, 10 minutes after halftime, David Villa put Barcelona up for good. 3-0:

With just seconds to play, Jordi Alba put a bow on it. 4-0, amazing:

