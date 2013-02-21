AC Milan Pulls Off An Epic Upset Against Barcelona After A Controversial Goal In The Champions League

Photo: FSC

AC Milan beat Barcelona 2-0 at home today in the biggest upset of the Champions League so far.Barcelona was favoured to win the entire tournament, but they will be eliminated in the round of 16 if they don’t beat Milan by at least three goals at home in the next game.



Milan played a fantastic team game.

Kevin Prince Boateng opened the scoring in the 57th minute in controversial fashion. Here’s the goal:

Photo: FSC

But was it a hand ball on the deflection? Barca thought so:

Photo: @fachriwafi

After that Barcelona went into a funk. They only had one shot until the 75th minute.

In the 80th minute, Milan doubled their lead with a beautiful team goal. Sully Muntari finished it: