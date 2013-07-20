Barcelona's Manager Has Resigned After A Cancer Relapse

Barcelona announced today that manager Tito Vilanova will no longer serve as the team’s manager, citing a relapse of his throat cancer, according to The Guardian.



Vilanova was originally diagnosed in 2011 when serving as assistant manger. He had a tumour removed and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy, missing only 18 days of work.

The relapse was discovered late last year during a routine checkup. This time Vilanova spent two months in New York receiving treatment before returning to see his team win La Liga, with a record 100 points, and make it to the Champions League semifinals.

There is no word yet on who will replace the 44-year-old Vilanova, but an announcement is expected by next week.

Last year was his only season as Barca manager.

The new season will begin August 17.

