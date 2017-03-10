Incredible video of Barcelona's announcers losing their minds after improbable Champions League comeback

On Wednesday Barcelona completed the biggest comeback in Champions League history, scoring three goals in the final seven minutes to overcome a 4-0 deficit at the start of their second-leg match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Needless to say, the reactions to the comeback have been fantastic, but the best of them all is this video of Barça announcers calling the final moments. The announcers are speaking Catalan, but you don’t need a translation to understand the emotion that is flowing.

This is why we sports.

