Real Madrid And Barcelona Brawled At The Spanish Supercup Last Night

The bitter Spanish rivals are at it again.



Down 3-2 in extra time of the Spanish Supercup, Real Madrid’s Marcelo decided he’d had enough and viciously slide tackled Barca’s newest member, Cesc Fabregas.

The benches cleared. Pushing, shoving and probably a flop or two ensued.

Then Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho made his presence felt by pinching, (albeit unclear) a Barcelona assistant coach, who responded with an equally aggressive head shove.

The fracas overshadowed yet another beautiful performance by Lionel Messi. The undisputed best player in the world assisted on the first goal and scored the final two. And he’s using his talents to his advantage.

