Take An Amazing Helicopter Tour Of Barcelona

Barcelona, with its Mediterranean beaches and wild architecture, is one of the best European cities to walk around.And now we know it’s also beautiful from above.

Photographer Aldask snapped these gorgeous aerial photos from a helicopter and shared them on Flickr (via Buzzfeed).

Many of the city’s greatest landmarks, from the Olympic stadium to Torre Agbar, are clearly visible.

The Barcelona waterfront

A view of the harbor

Montjuic Tower in Barcelona's Olympic park

The Olympic stadium on Montjuic

Campo Nou stadium

Another view of Campo Nou. The Mediterranean glistens in the background

Torres de les Aigues, a defunct water tower

Barcelona's twin towers

Another view of the twin towers

La Sagrada Familia

Bullet-like Torre Agbar

Another view of Torre Agbar

Through the clouds, Torre Agbar and La Sagrada Familia are both visible

