Take An Amazing Helicopter Tour Of Barcelona

Barcelona, with its Mediterranean beaches and wild architecture, is one of the best European cities to walk around.And now we know it’s also beautiful from above.

Photographer Aldask snapped these gorgeous aerial photos from a helicopter and shared them on Flickr (via Buzzfeed).

Many of the city’s greatest landmarks, from the Olympic stadium to Torre Agbar, are clearly visible.

