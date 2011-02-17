BarCap Traders Celebrate Bonus Day With Champagne And Brag: "Most Of Us Made £2 To £6 Million"

Yesterday was bonus day for traders at BarCap, and a bunch of them celebrated at a bar in London by drinking champagne and bragging about how much they got.



Traders told a reporter from the Mirror:

“Everyone in here is BarCap. The reason there’s so much champagne is because it’s our bonus day.”

“Even if a guy is really lazy and has done s*** all year, he’ll still get a £600,000 bonus.”

They were even bragging about how much their assistants got:

“The PAs even got bonuses today, some of them got £60,000.”

The exact numbers are huge, but they’re still not big enough for some of them.

“Most traders got two, three, four, five and even six million. Some people are annoyed because they don’t think they got enough this year.”

Photo: Courtesy of Maserati

Obviously, it’s still plenty for a new car. A luxury car dealer told the Mirror:”It’s been a busy weekend with Barclays getting their bonuses in shares.”

“Some people have been a bit disappointed that it’s not as much as they wanted, but we’ve got a lot of people coming down to spend their bonuses.”

But it’s not enough for the *best* car, and that’s what really matters.

“It’s like a competition to see who can have the best stuff. They get used to living that way.”

