BarCap Just Slashed 200 Jobs

BarCap is slashing 200 jobs in the U.K according to Bloomberg.



Both back office and front office workers will be affected at Barclays Securities unit.

The cuts hit investment bankers and support staff.

The decision follows a review started last year… and are part of a wider program to cut “hundreds” of posts worldwide.

There were rumours of layoffs back in November; bankers speculated that management was waiting until after Thanksgiving to hand out the pink slips.

The bank laid of 400 tech and support staff last August.

