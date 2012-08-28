Despite Barcelona's Terrible New Uniforms, Lionel Messi Scored Two Awesome Goals

Barcelona debuted their new away kits this weekend, and boy, they are even more hideous than we could have imagined. For the American fan, the closest thing I can think of are the “tequila sunrise” uniforms that the Houston Astros wore in the late ’70s and early ’80s. And yet, somehow these seem worse since Barça’s include the shorts and socks.



Still, the unis didn’t slow down arguably the best soccer player in the world, Lionel Messi, who saved Barça from an upset with two goals in the final 15 minutes.

Here are both goals (via BEIN). And for a bonus, wait for the call from Ray Hudson on the second goal (1:30 mark), when he takes a shot at LeBron James, screaming “Lionel Messi! He could never ever take his talents to South Beach! Mount Olympus, maybe.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.