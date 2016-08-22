Barbra Streisand personally asked Tim Cook to fix her biggest gripe with Siri -- and he did

Not all of us can all up the CEO of Apple to have him fix our Siri problems, but Barbra Streisand can.

The world-renowned singer and actress recently revealed to NPR’s Scott Simon that Siri has been mispronouncing her name all along — and she personally asked Tim Cook to fix it.

Siri currently pronounces Streisand with a hard “s,” like “Streizand.” This is completely wrong, she says.

Here’s what Streisand told NPR:

“Streisand with a soft S, like sand on the beach. I’ve been saying this for my whole career. And so what did I do? I called the head of Apple, Tim Cook, and he delightfully agreed to have Siri change the pronunciation of my name, finally, with the next update on September 30th. So let’s see if that happens because I will be thrilled.”

We’ll check back at the end of September to see if Cook follows through on his promise.

