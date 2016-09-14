Barbra Streisand rewrote a classic song to completely bash Donald Trump

Barbra Streisand took down Donald Trump in the way she knows best: song.
The legend performed at a Hillary Clinton event on Friday and rewrote the lyrics to Stephen Sondheim’s classic “Send in the Clowns” to slam the Republican presidential nominee.
Fellow attendee and Clinton supporter Debra Messing tweeted video of the reinterpretation.
The song is from Sondheim’s musical “A Little Night Music,” when character Desirée reflects on the ironies and disappointments of her life.
Streisand changed each line of the song, making Trump the “clown” of the title.
See how cleverly she reworked the lyrics (the original is on the left and her Trump version on the right):
Isn’t it bliss? Something’s amiss
Don’t you approve? I don’t approve
One who keeps tearing around If he were running the free world
One who can’t move Where would we move?
Where are the clowns? Name me a town
Send in the clowns Just who is this clown?
And another example:
There ought to be clowns This sad, vulgar clown
Quick, send in the clowns You’re fired, you clown
Billboard once described Streisand as “one of the most famous and passionate Democrats in the entertainment realm,” and she has been an adamant Clinton supporter, even mentioning her endorsement during her concert in Brooklyn in August.
Watch the full rewritten performance here:
BABS rewrites lyrics to “Send In The Clowns” for Trump harpoon. Your Welcome???????????? pic.twitter.com/qVRF5yF6Ur
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 10, 2016
