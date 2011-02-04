Haley Barbour Floats A Presidential Strategy That Will Never Work

Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour, a long-shot candidate for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination, is floating a “favourite son” strategy to give GOP governors across the country more leverage over who is the party’s eventual nominee. David Broder has the story.



Gov. Barbour imagines that the net result would be that his fellow governors and party big-shots turn to him. A man can dream.

The strategy depends — almost entirely — on the participation of Iowa Governor Terry Branstad (R). If he was to announce that he was running in the Iowa caucuses as a favourite son, it might cause the field of GOP candidates to skip Iowa and concentrate their efforts on New Hampshire.

Sadly for Barbour, this would cost Iowa and Iowa businesses tens of millions of dollars in revenues, which come pouring into the state every four years because of the caucuses. Governor Branstad is unlikely to do anything that jeopardizes that revenue stream.

Without Branstad, the “favourite son” strategy is dead on arrival.

