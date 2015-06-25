The world's most famous doll is now a YouTube star -- and her channel looks surprisingly familiar

Since the first doll was produced in 1959, Barbie has been a doctor, a lawyer, and even an astronaut — now she’s adding “vlogger” to her career list.

Last week, Mattel posted Barbie’s first vlog to the doll’s YouTube channel, the Daily Dot reports. The video, which runs about 3 minutes, has over 100,000 views and features Barbie broadcasting ten facts about herself from her bedroom in Malibu, California.

“My friends and I just really love sharing new ideas. New music, favourite movies, videos, tips on personal style,” Barbie explains of her newfound interest in video blogging.

Lifestyle vlog regulars will instantly notice similarities between Barbie’s first post and videos from YouTube stars like Bethany Mota and Meg DeAngelis.

Here’s a clip from a “Morning Routine” video from Bethany Mota. Like Barbie, Mota is sharing personal details about her life, filmed on-location in her brightly coloured bedroom.

Barbie’s topic of choice, the “fun facts about me” list, is also a popular YouTube trope. Mota herself posted a “5 Random Facts About Me” video in 2010.

Mattel even nailed the mannerisms of a first-time YouTuber; Barbie is just the right combination of nerves and excitement.

This isn’t Mattel’s first foray into social media.

The doll has an Instagram following that would make any human jealous, with over 828,000 people following Barbie on the app to see her latest styles and adventures.

Check out the whole video here or below.

