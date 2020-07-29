Mattel just launched a line of politically themed Barbies, including a campaign manager, a fundraiser, and a voter

MattelMattel released a line of Barbies including a political candidate, a campaign manager, a fundraiser, and a voter doll.
- Mattel released on Tuesday a line of politically themed Barbie dolls, including a political candidate, a campaign manager, a fundraiser, and a voter Barbie.
- The company made the dolls with She Should Run, a nonprofit that works to increase the number of women running for office.
- The line also encourages girls to get involved in politics at a young age.
- It’s the latest in a series of Barbies that challenge traditional gender roles and come in various ethnicities and body shapes.
