Barbie vs. Bratz Copyright-Infringement Case Under Way

The Los Angeles Times writes: It was tastefully attired Barbie vs. streetwise Bratz in federal court in Riverside today as opening arguments began in a copyright infringement case potentially worth billions of dollars.

The big issues: When were the Bratz dolls created? And was it in Barbie’s own house?

Mattel Inc., the El Segundo owner of the long-reigning Barbie empire, charges in a lawsuit that the creator of the upstart Bratz was in Mattel’s employ as a Barbie designer when he secretly made drawings crucial to the new doll’s concept. Read more from The Los Angeles Times.



