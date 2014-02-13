Sports Illustrated's Next Swimsuit Issue Will Feature A 'Barbie' Photoshoot

Over the years, Mattel’s iconic Barbie doll has gone through an almost unfathomable number of career changes, trying her hand at medicine, music, and everything in between.

But even with all that experimentation, few would have predicted Barbie’s latest gig: Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

Mattel and Sports Illustrated announced Wednesday that magazine’s upcoming annual Swimsuit Issue will include a special editorial spread shot by legendary sports photographer Walter Iooss Jr. featuring 22 Barbie dolls.

Here’s a promotional image Mattel has released of Barbie dressed in the swimsuit she wore when she was first introduced in 1959:

According to Adweek, the feature will also include shots of Barbies dressed like former SI Swimsuit models of years past.

The Sports Illustrated feature is part of Barbie’s “Unapologetic” campaign, which seeks to counter criticism that the doll’s impossibly perfect figure gives young girls unreasonable expectations about how their bodies should look. Instead, SI argues, it presents Barbie as an empowered woman who is unashamed of her appearance or actions. Mattel will also release a Swimsuit Issue Barbie, now available for purchase exclusively on Target.com.

Here’s more on the campaign:

