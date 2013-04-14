What Barbie, Disney And The Bratz Dolls Look Like Without Makeup

Barbie, plus makeup.

What does Barbie look like with no makeup on? It’s one of those questions no one asks because, of course, Barbie’s “makeup” is permanently painted onto her face.



Artist Nickolay Lamm created these illustrations of America’s favourite doll to show how sexualized Barbie is. The Mattel brand is a toy for girls, of course, but she wears purple eyeshadow, thick mascara and hot pink lipstick. In real life, most women can’t get away with that colour scheme (unless it’s a Saturday night).

Lamm also notes that there’s some research showing that young girls develop inappropriate ideas — or inappropriately early ideas — about what’s sexy because of their exposure to sexy marketing.

So Lamm got to work on Photoshop and gave Barbie’s face a scrub. He did the same for Disney Princess Cinderella and one of the Bratz dolls, who are notorious for their streetwalker-style looks. (See more of Lamm’s stuff here.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.