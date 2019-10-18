You and 3 friends can stay in Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse for 2 nights, and it will only cost $60 per day

Airbnb Four lucky guests will get to see how Barbie lives for two nights.

Barbie’sMalibu Dreamhouse will be available on Airbnb for a two-night stay during October, courtesy of a partnership with Mattel. The listing celebrates Barbie’s 60th anniversary.

The Malibu, California, house features an infinity pool overlooking the Pacific Ocean, a walk-in closet full of life-size versions of iconic Barbie outfits, and a private theatre. It can accommodate up to four guests, and costs $US60 per night in a nod to the doll’s 60th anniversary.

Guests will also meet the Kardashians’ hairstylist Jen Atkin, and take a private cooking lesson from a celebrity chef, a tour of the Columbia Memorial Space Centre with an aerospace engineer, and a fencing lesson with Olympian athlete Ibtihaj Muhammad.

The stay will take place from October 27 to October 29. Though the listing is up on Airbnb already, bookings for the discounted stay will be available from October 23.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more.

Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse will be available on Airbnb for a two-night stay in honour of the doll’s 60th anniversary. Airbnb is partnering with Mattel to make the Dreamhouse a reality for Barbie fans.

Airbnb Airbnb is listing the Barbie Dreamhouse on its site.

This October, one guest and up to three friends can spend two nights in a life-size version of Barbie’s iconic Malibu Dreamhouse overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The house brings the spirit of the toy Dreamhouse to life, with a plethora of pink decor and odes to Barbie’s history throughout the home.

Guests will have full access to the Malibu, California, house for the duration of their stay, and it comes with plenty of amenities, according to an Airbnb press release provided to Insider.

The house can sleep four guests, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The larger bedroom features a pink accent wall and a walk-in closet.

Airbnb The Dreamhouse has two bedrooms.

Visitors will have to share beds if they have more than two visitors in their party.

It wouldn’t be Barbie’s house if pink wasn’t the focal point of her decor.

The walk-in closet comes with clothes from Barbie’s many careers over the years.

Airbnb The closet is like a walk down Barbie lane.

The pink accessory wall highlights an array of careers from Barbie’s past, like Nascar Driver, Police Officer, and CEO Boss.

You could see life-size versions of Firefighter, Astronaut, and Hawaiian Vacation Barbies’ outfits in the closet.

Airbnb The walk-in closet is full of Barbie’s clothes.

The astronaut outfit could give you inspiration for the private behind-the-scenes tour of Columbia Memorial Space Centre in Downey, California, that’s included in the reservation.

Award-winning pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers will accompany guests on the tour, according to Airbnb.

You could soak in a luxurious tub while taking in the Malibu coast.

Airbnb The master bathroom overlooks the ocean.

The bathroom comes with Barbie monogrammed towels, bubble bath supplies, and plenty of pink decor.

The guest bedroom offers a view of the coast from its patio.

Airbnb The house sits next to the Pacific Ocean.

The pink colour scheme continues in the second bedroom. Barbie’s style shines through the plush ottoman and polka-dot rug.

The kitchen would be fully stocked when you arrive, and you’d be treated to a cooking lesson from a famous Malibu chef.

Airbnb The kitchen comes fully stocked.

Gina Clarke-Helm, a former model, celebrity chef, and the owner of Malibu Seaside Chef, will give guests a private, gourmet cooking lesson, providing them with an idea of what Barbie might like to make, according to Airbnb.

The Barbie cookbook, pink chairs, and other kitchen accessories make the space inviting.

Barbie’s Hobby Studio would give you a space to explore your creative side.

Airbnb The Hobby Studio allows guests to express their creative sides.

Craft supplies like paint, scissors, ribbon, and hardware tools would be waiting for you in the room.

Barbie’s office would be the perfect spot for your meet-and-greet with Jen Atkin, the celebrity hairstylist who works with stars like Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen.

Airbnb Guests will get to meet celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin.

A meet-and-greet with Atkin is included in the stay, as are hair makeovers from Mane Addicts Creator Collective stylists.

The collective has worked with stars like Khloe Kardashian, Mandy Moore, and Sophia Richie.

After getting a picture-perfect hair makeover, you could settle in for a movie screening in a private cinema.

Airbnb The house features a private cinema.

The private theatre comes with plenty of pink pillows and blankets for guests, as well as snacks in mini-fridges.

Or you could relax on the meditation patio that overlooks the ocean.

Airbnb The meditation patio provides views of the Pacific Ocean.

Meditation cushions await on the patio, or you could just relax on the other outdoor furniture. The pink rug is the perfect accent.

You could also spend time in the home’s private infinity pool.

Airbnb Guests could look at the ocean while they swim.

The oversized lounge chairs make the space ideal for soaking up some California sun, and the Barbie lifeguard stand and pink umbrellas add to the ambiance.

If you wanted to, you could listen to “Barbie Girl” by Aqua on repeat while you relax in the giant lounge chairs.

Airbnb Lounge chairs and couches sit next to the pool.

The oversized Barbie stereo doesn’t actually work, but it will look amazing in a poolside selfie.

The house also features an outdoor sports court, where guests will be given a one-on-one fencing lesson from Olympic fencing medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad, who has a Barbie doll made in her likeness.

Airbnb Ibtihaj Muhammad made history as the first American woman to compete in the Olympics while wearing a hijab.

Ibtihaj Muhammad was the first Muslim American woman to wear a hijab while representing the United States during the Olympics, and Barbie made a “Shero” doll in her honour. According to Airbnb, Muhammad will give each Dreamhouse guest a fencing lesson.

The sports court also comes with various exercise equipment.

After a long day of fun, you can enjoy a meal on the outdoor dinner patio, soaking up the ocean views.

Airbnb Enjoy dinner and a view.

The one-time stay takes place from October 27 to October 29, and only one reservation is available. The stay will cost $US60 per night, before taxes and fees, in honour of Barbie’s 60th anniversary.

The listing will become available on October 23 at 11 a.m. PT.

Airbnb You can make your reservation on October 23.

You can see the listing on Airbnb.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.