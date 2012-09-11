Now Mattel Is Offering An All-Pink Cruise For Barbie Lovers

Photo: Royal Caribbean

Barbie has a dream house, a car, an expansive wardrobe, and over 100 careers on her résumé. And now she can add her own cruise line to the list.Royal Caribbean has partnered with Mattel to create the Barbie Premium Experience the companies revealed in a joint press release earlier today. Predictably catered to little girls who love the colour pink, the cruise will feature the “ultimate indulgence for Barbie enthusiasts.”



Below is a breakdown of what you can expect from this Barbie cruise ship according to the company:

A Barbie Stateroom: “Adorned in the doll’s signature style and featuring keepsakes such as a Barbie doll and fashions, blanket and pillowcase, tote bag, toothbrush and toiletries bag. From the moment they step into their staterooms, girls will be drawn into Barbie’s distinct world of style—and of course, pink!”

Tiaras & Teacups Party: “An invitation-only affair, featuring a whimsical palate of pink pastries and pink lemonade served on dainty dishes all while having fun learning tips on table etiquette.”

Mermaid Dance Class: “Where girls can shimmy and shake while learning the latest dance moves from the hit movie Barbie™ in a Mermaid Tale 2.”

Fashion Designer Workshop: “Where girls can channel their inner fashion designer with Barbie inspiration boards and sketch materials. Girls also will have the chance to sketch and create their very own Barbie doll fashions.”

Fashion Show: “Where girls can dress up to walk a pink carpet to the admiration and applause of their family and friends. Girls also will have the chance to perform their amazing dance routine as well as display their Barbie fashion creation. It’s the ultimate celebration of a truly memorable experience with Barbie and Royal Caribbean.”

Doesn’t gender stereotyping sound like so much fun?

