Barbie Ferreira said she thought her Met Gala look was going to ‘unravel’ before she stepped on the red carpet

Barbie Ferreira at the 2021 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Barbie Ferreira opened up her wardrobe for Vogue’s “7 Days, 7 Looks” series on Friday.

In the video, Ferreira says she thought her Met Gala dress was going to unravel.

The pearl-encrusted gown was designed by LA-based designer Jonathan Simkhai.

Barbie Ferreira said she thought her Met Gala dress was going to unravel moments before she stepped on the red carpet in a new video for Vogue on Friday.

Ferreira, 25, said in the latest installment of Vogue’s “7 Days, 7 Looks” that her scariest red carpet moment happened “about 20 seconds” before her first Met Gala in 2021. It was Ferreira’s first time attending the event and she wore a pearl-encrusted gown by LA-based designer Jonathan Simkhai, which featured multiple individual strands of beads.

“A strong of pearls just fell on the ground and I really thought my whole dress was going to unravel,” she said. I could have sworn it. I was like, ‘That’s it.'”

The “Euphoria” actress said she left pearls all over the entryway, but her gown ultimately stayed intact. She said the incident was “a little bit dramatic and glamorous.”

Representatives for Ferreira and Simkhai did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Barbie Ferreira and designer Jonathan Simkhai pose together at the 2021 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ferreira, who draws style inspiration from 90s stars like Drew Barrymore and Rose McGowan, said she often collaborates on her “Euphoria” wardrobe with the show’s costume designer Heidi Bivens. She also admitted to taking a Vivienne Westwood corset from the set.

“I’ve literally worn things on the show that were from my closet. A lot of it is modeled after what I wear within a color palette and within the character,” she said.

The actress and former Aerie model recently opened up about the “backhanded compliments” she receives about her body. In an interview with Who What Wear for its February cover, Ferreira said people sometimes assume she’s confident because she exists in a plus-size body in the public eye.

“It’s so funny that people just assume that. What — did I say that? I never said that. You guys just say that. You posted that on me,” she explained.