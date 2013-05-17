Barbie's Giant Pink And Purple Dream House Is Berlin's 'Most Visible New Tourist Attraction'

A young visitor inspects the kitchen at the Barbie Dreamhouse Experience on May 16, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. The Barbie Dreamhouse is a life-sized house full of Barbie fashion, furniture and accessories and will be open to the public until August 25 before it moves on to other cities in Europe.

A life-sized Barbie dream house recently opened in Berlin, and NBC News is calling it



“the German capital’s most visible new tourist attraction.”Visitors can try on Barbie’s clothes, play her pink piano and bake virtual cupcakes in her huge kitchen. The entire house is decorated in shocking pink and purple hues.

The exhibit, called “Barbie Dreamhouse Experience,” will be open until August 25, and it has already drawn protests from a feminist group that says the dream house objectifies women. One topless woman wrote “Life in plastic is not fantastic” on her chest and set fire to a Barbie on a crucifix.

Despite the protests, the exhibit’s organiser told Reuters that the dream house is “basically about playing, being amazed and discovering” and said that “there’s lots of hidden things to be found” in the interactive house.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.