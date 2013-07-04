Here's What A Barbie Doll Would Look Like If She Had An Average Woman's Measurements

It’s different to rationally know that a Barbie doll’s figure is based on wishful — and anatomically impossible — thinking, and then see the gaping disparity between what the doll and an average woman would look like side-by-side.



After comparing a Barbie’s measurements with those of an average American 19-year-old woman (as determined by the CDC), artist Nickolay Lamm of MyDeals.com decided to take two months to create a real-life rendering of the Barbie doll.

“I want to show that average is beautiful,” Lamm told Business Insider. ” If Barbie can look good as an average woman, why doesn’t Mattel make one? I’ve done a lot of Barbie projects because a lot of things can be improved to make the doll look more like a real woman.”

This juxtaposition is a continuation of Lamm’s other work around the Barbie doll. He has also shown what Barbie would look like without makeup and created images contrasting real versus Barbie-proportioned women.

But the 3-D figurines really brings the message home.

“The 3D printed model allowed me to make an accurate representation of normal Barbie because I used it as an outline in Photoshop,” Lamm said. “The whole project took about two months to complete.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.