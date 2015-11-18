This new Barbie commercial stars a boy and people are loving it

Mattel just aired an ad for a new Barbie, and it’s the first time a boy has starred in a commercial for the doll.

The ad is for Mattel’s limited-edition Moschino Barbie, and opens with a young boy with a mohawk stating, “Moschino Barbie is so fierce!”

The boy co-stars alongside a diverse line-up of little girls.

Since the ad hit airwaves, comments on Moschino’s YouTube page have been positive, with one user writing, “This almost made me cry! I used to play with my sister’s Barbies and felt such shame afterward. I’m so glad we can just let kids be kids. Thank you for this! Boys like dolls too!”

Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott said the $US150 dolls sold out in less than an hour. Moschino Barbies

are now selling on sites like eBay for more than double that price.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

