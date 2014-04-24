A Group Of Athletes Created Jeans You Can Actually Move Around In

A group of weight lifters, snowboarders, and rock climbers in Nevada who were frustrated with their inability to find jeans that fit have started their own company.

Barbell denim jeans are “made to fit comfortably over muscular legs by accommodating your quads and butt without forcing you to buy larger sizes for the small waist you work so hard for,” the company writes on its Kickstarter page.

The Kickstarter campaign was launched Monday and has raised more than $US184,000 so far.

The jeans are different because they have a cut that allows for more ‘flexibility and freedom of movement,” co-owner Hunter Molzen told Fast Company.

“They began by taking the average measurements of their athletic friends and families and even from strangers who agreed to participate,” according to Fast Company. “After crunching the averages, they found that for these types of people, the ratio between waist, thigh, and butt measurements was much different from that found in the typical denim cut.”

After months of testing, they settled upon cuts that were comfortable and flexible.

Molzen tells Fast Company that the jeans can accommodate bulky, athletic types as well as more standard body types.

Here are some features the company highlights on its Kickstarter page:

Jeans can be pre-ordered for $US109.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.