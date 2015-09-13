We tried jackfruit -- the huge tree fruit that supposedly tastes like pulled pork

Jackfruit is the largest tree-borne fruit in the world. It has been called a “miracle” fruit because it provides so many nutrients and calories and is relatively easy and cheap to cultivate.

The fruit tastes like a cross between a pear and pineapple when ripe but more like a potato when immature. Perhaps the most popular way to eat jackfruit in the US is to cook it for a few hours at which point it takes on both the texture, flavour, and look of pulled pork. We tried the raw fruit alongside some barbecue jackfruit, ordered from Candle Cafe, to see if it lives up to its reputation

