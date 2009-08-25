Day Traders Storming US Treasuries

Staid, boring US treasuries are increasingly being day-traded due to market volatility and the growth of investment options such as treasury-related ETF’s. Both the pro’s and retail investors are getting involved. Actually, it sounds like a pretty good space to be in. There is surely much room for market inefficiency given state-driven players like China and Japan, plus US policy interference.



CNBC: “It’s not our father’s market anymore,” says Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis for Action Economics in San Francisco. “A lot more individuals are becoming more or less day traders these days and are a little more flexible and have the capacity to manage their accounts a little more fluidly. That means more demand for Treasury bills, especially as a real flexible investment tool.”

…

“The only buy-and-hold investors now are insurance companies and central banks, and everybody else is in it for the game only,” says Kevin Ferry, chief market strategist at Cronus Futures Management in Chicago. “You’ve got to keep yourself nimble enough to stay in the game. We’re in the early stages of this game, not the late stages.”

