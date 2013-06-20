This Strange, Beautiful, Indescribable New Media Technology Just Won The World's Top Ad Award

The ‘Planetary’ music app by Bloom, on Cinder.

To call the Barbarian Group’s “Cinder” project a mere “coding platform,” — which, technically, it is — is a huge injustice.



It’s more like a massive multi-media animation dashboard for gigantic outdoor spectacles. But it also works in one-off apps on iPads. (See video below.) It can transform the side of an entire building into a shimmering, reactive sheet of light. Or it can rearrange your iTunes collection into a series of animated planets and solar systems.

And it’s just won a Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions ad festival for innovation, the first time an award has been given for that category.

It’s incredibly difficult to describe. Officially, Cinder is “a powerful, intuitive toolbox for programming graphics, audio, video, networking, image processing and computational geometry.”

It’s easier to show you what it does than describe it in words. Here are some images of Cinder in action, and there’s a video at the bottom that gives more information:

Here’s a video:

