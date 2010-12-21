Even Elisabeth Hasselbeck Thinks McCain Is Wrong For Opposing Repeal Of 'Don't Ask Don't Tell'

John McCain is famous for being one of our country’s most courageous war heroes.



But can he stand up to the ladies on The View?

With the repeal of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, Barbara Walters said, “This is as important as the day the military was desegregated…It’s done! It’s about time!”

So, “What’s up with John McCain saying this was a sad day for America?” asked Joy Behar. (McCain has vocally opposed repeal of DADT.) Does he have “a political agenda?”

Even die-hard conservative and McCain fan Elisabeth Hasselbeck agreed.

“I’d love to be able to have him, even here, to talk about why he still stands by the fact that it should not be repealed,” she said. “They’re defending our freedom, they should be free to be.”

Considering Hasselbeck got schooled by the other ladies for wearing a McCain shirt during the 2008 campaign, and even tried — tried! — to defend his choice of Sarah Palin, this demonstrates how far off-base McCain is from certain quarters of his base. It also goes a long way to highlighting how the DADT debate is a generational one and not a partisan one.

Video below.



