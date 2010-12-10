Barbara Walters: The View Encourages Saudi Arabians To Join The Taliban

The most popular shows in Saudi Arabia are Dave Letterman’s and Desperate Housewives, according to Barbara Walters.



On Dave Letterman’s show last night, Walters joked that there was one American show that encouraged Saudi Arabians to join the Taliban – “and that show is called The View.”

She was kidding, obviously.

Letterman also asked Walters, about “that jughead Bill O’Reilly” going on her show and upsetting everyone. (Apparently both Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg got upset and waked off the show.)

“This is what’s wrong with this country,” said Walters. “Someone is always walking off.”

Walters, who has interviewed every president since Richard Nixon, also gave her pick of who was the best president of the United States so far. In her opinion: Nixon had an eye for foreign policy, Ronald Reagan was likeable, but Bill Clinton is so popular – “he could run now and probably win.”





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.