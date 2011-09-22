Now Even The Ladies Of The View Are Defending Sarah Palin

Joe McGinniss, author of the latest book about Sarah Palin, was on The View today.



In the book, which in large part reads as though McGinniss sat in the local diner and transcribed local grievances, Palin is accused of being (among many other things) a neglectful mother.

It was clear from the start the ladies were not on McGinniss’s side.

Said Barbara: “I don’t blame their family for being angry, that was a cheesy thing to do.”

“Even people who are against Sarah Palin politically were widely against that move,” said Elisabeth.

Then Barbara noted she wouldn’t have talked to Joe McGinniss either if she was a friend of the Palins.

Then the ladies tore into him for reporting that Palin’s children suffered from neglect.



