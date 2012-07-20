Barbara Walters Refused To Give In To George Zimmerman's Last-Minute Demands, Forfeited Interview

Barbara Walters

Photo: Toby Canham/Getty Images

Right now, the whole world is talking about the explosive George Zimmerman interview in which he said 17-year-old Trayvon Martin’s death was part of “God’s plan.”For his first-ever interview, Zimmerman sat down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.



But, according to a New York Post story from this morning, ABC’s Barbara Walters had a shot at interviewing Zimmerman after the Hannity taping but walked away when the former neighbourhood watchman began making outrageous demands.

Babs reportedly turned down the interview after Zimmerman requested the network house him and his wife Shellie in a hotel for a month.

ABC confirmed Walters flew down to Florida to meet with Zimmerman.

But “Mr. Zimmerman made a demand at the last minute that we could not and would never agree to,” a network representative told the Post.

