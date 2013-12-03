Here's Who Made Barbara Walters' List Of 'Most Fascinating People' Of 2013

Barbara Walters has just revealed her list of the “Most Fascinating People” of 2013.
Here’s who made the cut in the annual TV special’s 21st year:
- Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence
- The stars of “Duck Dynasty”
- Singer Miley Cyrus
- Pope Francis
- Prince George
- Long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad
- Kimye (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West)
- NSA leaker Edward Snowden
- ABC anchor Robin Roberts
The number one person will be revealed on Walters’ annual special “Barbara Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of the Year.”
The 90-minute program will airWednesday, Dec. 18, at 9:30 p.m. ET.
This will be Walters’ last “Most Fascinating” special, because she’s retiring next year.
