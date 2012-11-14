Barbara Walters Is Peeved At Lindsay Lohan For Instead Doing An Interview With Jay Leno—Here's Today's Buzz

- ABCWalters revealed Lohan had cancelled a half-filmed interview with her, sharing this picture from the pre-recorded footage on “The View.””Skyfall” has been pushed to a 2013 release date in China—ensuring the film doesn’t overshadow big-budget Chinese releases at the box office.
- Fans went crazy as the final instalment of “Twilight” had its premiere last night in Los Angeles—marking the first time Kristen Stewart, wearing a see-through corset dress, has reunited on the red carper with Robert Pattinson since the cheating scandal in July.
- Lena Dunham’s HBO dramedy “Girls” just wrapped production on its second season, but the pay cable network and EP Judd Apatow are already looking ahead to a third season.
- Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker and Naomi Campbell morphed into Disney characters for Barneys new Christmas windows.
- Scott Free will produce a user-generated “Springsteen & I” feature documentary featuring footage showing how The Boss and his music have affected the lives of everyday people.
- Rihanna is nearly naked and showing off her new tattoo on the cover of GQ’s “Men of the Year” issue.
- JoAnna Garcia and Nick Swisher announce they are expecting their first child. The actress tweeted, “So happy to finally be able to share our news! @NickSwisher & I r expecting our 1st baby in 2013!”
