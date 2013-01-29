Barbara Walters Has The Chicken Pox At Age 83

After being admitted to the hospital

Photo: ABC

After expecting to be released from the hospital any day, Barbara Walters will be staying a bit longer after being diagnosed with chicken pox. “The View” host came down with a fever which turned out to be the childhood illness.



Whoopi Goldberg addressed Walter’s extended hospital stay this morning on the show revealing the 83-year-old never had chicken pox growing up.

“She’s been told to rest, she’s not allowed any visitors,” said Goldberg. “And, we’re telling you, Barbara, no scratching.”

Walters was admitted to the hospital after cutting her head after a fall in Washington D.C. January 20.

She has since been transferred to a New York hospital.

