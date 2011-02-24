Once Upon A Time Barbara Walters Though Qaddafi Was 'An Attractive Man'

Photo: CNN.com

Anderson Cooper had Barbara Walters on his show the other night to discuss her now infamous 1989 interview with Muammar Qaddafi and ask her the same question that she got to ask back in 1989:”Qaddafi…is he insane?”



At the time Walters needed a special waiver from the US government to enter the country.

The interview took place inside his tent in the middle of downtown Tripoli.

Anderson aired the video clip showing Walters’ incredible chutzpah.

“There’s a baby camel because [Qaddafi] is a Bedouin,” recalls Walters, her voice tinted with irony, “and he drinks camel’s milk. This is all very weird, Anderson.”

They show some really golden moments from the interview, which features not only Qaddafi’s reaction to her question, but really prime Walters, with early 90’s bangs and her unmistakable speaking style.

However: “I hardly think he’s insane.” Anderson seemed less than convinced.

Check it out below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.