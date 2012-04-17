Watch: Barbara Walters Make Everyone Incredibly Uncomfortable On 'The View'

“Hot Topics” on the View got a little heated when Barbara Walters began discussing sex on Monday’s show.



The group began discussing the raunchy “50 Shades of Grey” graphic novel by E.L. James that delves in bondage and kinky sex.

Walters had no qualms discussing the raunchiness of the book; however, any mention of the erotic novel turned the rest of the crew into a gaggle of giggly school girls. Whoopi’s reaction may have been best.

