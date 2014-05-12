Barbara Walters Makes Surprise Cameo On 'Weekend Update'

In honour of Barbara Walters’ upcoming last week on “The View,” “Weekend Update” played a few of Baba Wawas’ greatest “Saturday Night Live” sketches of all time.

After the montage of past clips, Walters herself appeared at the news desk to tell co-anchor Cecily Strong that the show has “reduced” her to a “cartoon character with a ridiculous voice.”

She then told Strong, “I’m not like some fake anchor [like you],” to which the “SNL” star replied, “But you’re a co-host on ‘The View.'”

Walters also gave Strong tips about being a respected journalist, including, “The real money is in making them cry.” Watch below.







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.