Barbara Walters Announces Retirement At Age 83

“I want instead to sit on a sunny field and admire very gifted women.”We had a feeling this was coming.



At the age of 83, Barbara Walters has finally announced she’s retiring.

“I am very happy with my decision and look forward to a wonderful and special year ahead both on ‘The View’ and with ABC News,” Walters said in a statement. “I created ‘The View’ and am delighted it will last beyond my leaving it.”

She adds, “I do not want to appear on another program or climb another mountain. I want instead to sit on a sunny field and admire the very gifted women — and OK, some men too — who will be taking my place.”

Walters, who has spent 37 years at ABC News, will remain executive producer of “The View.”

The TV vet joined the network in 1976 as the first female co-anchor of the evening news before going on to co-host “20/20.”

Prior to ABC, Walters spent 15 years at NBC News, where she was a co-host of the “Today” show.

Walters will also make an announcement on today’s “The View.”

