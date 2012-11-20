Barbara Walters Just Announced Her '10 Most Fascinating People' Of 2012

Barbara Walters

On Monday’s “The View,” Barbara Walters revealed her annual list of “The 10 Most Fascinating People” of the year.The 83-year-old journalist explained that she chose people who have been “very much in the news” and ensured viewers, “no criminals.”



While Walters drew criticism for having the Kardashians on her list last year, this year’s line up is sure to draw some jeers, as well as cheers.

See seven of her 10 picks below:

10. One Direction, Best-selling English-Irish boy band

9. Gabby Douglas, U.S. Olympic gold medalist

8. Chris Christie, Governor of New Jersey

7. E.L. James, “50 Shades of Grey” author

6. Seth MacFarlane, Oscars host and “Ted” director

5. Ben Affleck, “Argo” star and director

4. Hillary Clinton, U.S. Secretary of State

… and the remaining three remain a mystery, set to be revealed in the Barbara Walters special airing December 12 on ABC.

Who do YOU think is the number one most fascinating person of 2012?

