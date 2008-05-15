Streisand Jilts ICM For endeavour

endeavour talent agency will represent both Barbra Streisand as an actress, director and producer as well as her Barwood Films. The Hollywood legend’s longtime manager Marty Erlichman will continue to principally help guide her career. Streisand had been with ICM but it’s been quite some time since she’s starred in a movie (2004’s Meet The Fockers) or directed one (1996’s The Mirror Has Two Faces). However, she has been an active executive producer in television. And, of course, she’s a busy recording artist. I understand Babs now intends to become more active in all entertainment arenas. Mused a source at a rival agency: “And endeavour will go out with a vengeance for her because whatever she does now, it will be quite obvious who got it for her.” Nikki Finke, as usual, has the inside scoop.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.