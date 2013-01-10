Victoria's Secret Angel Received Death Threats For Taking A Picture With Justin Bieber

Photo: Twitter.com

Model Barbara Palvin tweeted a photo of herself with Justin Bieber backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November. Before long, Palvin, 19, began receiving death threats from ardent fans of Bieber and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez.



“[I was getting tweets] like, ‘Dumb b—-, I’m gonna kill you and find you, I know where you live,’ It was scary,” Palvin said, according to Fashionista.com.

While tabloids later linked Palvin to Bieber and even alleged they had a secret getaway in Miami, the model insists she only knew him from the fashion show.

The pair did, however, go see the Lion King together in New York, and a picture surfaced on Twitter showing Bieber posing with rapper Lil Twist and Palvin in the background.

After the picture was posted, Gomez tweeted it with the caption “…,” fueling speculation that Palvin and Bieber were romantically involved.

DON’T MISS: Victoria’s Secret Angels Without Their Make-Up >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.