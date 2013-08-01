Weiner's Aide Tweets Swear Jar Pic After Epic Rant Against Former Intern

Anthony Weiner and spokeswoman Barbara Morgan

One day after she completely melted down at a former campaign intern, Anthony Weiner spokeswoman Barbara Morgan laughed off an epic rant that made national headlines Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.



In the rant, she had called Olivia Nuzzi, a former intern who wrote an unflattering tell-all about the Weiner campaign, a “bitch,” “slutbag,” “twat,” and “cunt” in an interview with Talking Points Memo. She also threatened to sue Nuzzi.

She said in a statement Tuesday night that she had apologized to Nuzzi. And in a tweet on Wednesday, she jokingly put a lot into the “swear jar” at campaign headquarters:

Not my best day yesterday. Should’ve known better, been better. Gotta pay up. pic.twitter.com/aUaoE9JFo0 — BarbaraKMorgan (@BarbaraKMorgan) July 31, 2013

Nuzzi tweeted Wednesday morning that she accepted Morgan’s apology.

