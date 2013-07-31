Top Anthony Weiner Aide Goes On Stunning Expletive-Laden Rant About Former Campaign Intern

A spokeswoman for New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner went on an expletive-laden rant at a former campaign intern who had written an unflattering portrayal of the campaign in the New York Daily News.



Here is what Weiner spokeswoman Barbara Morgan called the former intern, Olivia Nuzzi, in comments to Talking Points Memo’s Hunter Walker: “bitch,” “slutbag,” “twat,” and “c***.” She also threatened to sue her.

What prompted this? Nuzzi, pictured right, wrote a piece in the Daily News published Tuesday morning that served as a tell-all.

Olivia Nuzzi / Twitter

One of the choice comments was: “Nice f***ing glamour shot on the cover of the Daily News. Man, see if you ever get a job in this town again.”

She wrote that many interns joined the Weiner campaign to get closer to his wife, Huma Abedin, with hopes of landing a role on any potential campaign for Hillary Clinton in 2016. She said that one campaign staffer had left because he had only been paid one-third of what he was promised. And she said that Weiner had incorrectly referred to multiple interns as “Monica.”

From TPM:

When asked whether the claims in Nuzzi’s stories were true, Morgan suggested many of them were “bullshit.” “It’s all bullshit,” she said. “I mean, it’s such bullshit. She could f***ing — f***ing twat.”

We emailed Morgan to see if she intended her comments to be seen.

Her response: “NO NO NO NO NO.”

Here is Morgan’s full statement:

“In a moment of frustration, I used inappropriate language in what I thought was an off the record conversation. It was wrong and I am very sorry, which is what I said tonight when I called and emailed Olivia to apologize.”

Josh Marshall, the editor and publisher of TPM, said, however, that the conversation “definitely” came on the record. He said it came during an interview for an unrelated story about Weiner’s fundraising numbers.

“During that discussion, Morgan launched into a very animated series of comments about Nuzzi, which we quote in the piece,” Marshall said in an email.

