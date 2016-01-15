US

Why Barbara Corcoran doesn't trust people who cry

Joe Avella, Richard Feloni

Barbara Corcoran is an American businesswoman and “Shark” investor on ABC’s Shark Tank. During one episode she told a female entrepreneur to stop crying because it gives away her power. Corcoran dropped by the Business Insider offices to explain what she meant and why she hates emotional outbursts at work.

