Barbara Corcoran Reveals The Real Drama Behind The Scenes On 'Shark Tank'

New York real estate tycoon/author/TV star, Barbara Corcoran, offers her professional opinion every Friday on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” as an investor alongside Mark Cuban and five other super successful entrepreneurs.



Business Insider got the scoop on what really goes on behind the scenes of the show and how the “sharks” let loose after a 10-hour work day when the cameras stop rolling.

Watch below to hear what Corcoran reveals about her famous co-stars and the struggling entrepreneurs who are constantly pitching her, all from the comfort of the TV star’s kitchen table.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti and Dan Goodman

